Young aspirants allege marginalisation by political parties

Young aspirants who vied for tickets of some political parties in the just-concluded primaries of the parties have alleged unfair treatment meted to them, saying they were cheated by the leadership of the

parties.

The youth expressed concern at “Young Aspirants Experience Sharing Workshop’’ organised by The Centre of Legislative Engagement of YIAGA AFRICA, in Abuja.

One of the aspirants, Amina Iliyasu, a House of Assembly aspirant in Zamfara on the All Progressives Congress platform, stated this on behalf of all affected youths said that the lack of internal democracy

in political parties robed the youths of candidacy in forthcoming general polls.

She said that though people from her constituency wanted her to be in that position, leaders of the party in the states were not happy because they felt she was too young.

“Even though I won, I was asked to step down because of a zoning formula in the state.

“So, since the present governor is contesting for Senate position, and we are from the same constituency I had to step down so the other zone could benefit.”

Iliyasu said that many women were marginalised in the primaries and that the women leaders did nothing to rectify the situation.

She called on Hajiya Salamatu Umar-Eluma, National Women Leader of APC, to stand up and speak for women so they would not be left out in politics.

Another aspirant from Kano, Mr Abdulhamin Liman, said that there was no APC primaries in the state, adding that aspirants were asked to bring money.

Liman said that as a young person he was only able to raise N3 million so he lost to another aspirant that gave N20 million.

