Young Athletes shine as Korea centre fetes fresh Taekwondo Kids in Nigeria

No fewer than 12 Kiddies and Cadets’ Athletes were successfully recognised and awarded as outstanding Graduates in the just concluded taekwondo 12-week training sessions organise by the Korea Cultural Centre in Nigeria, (KCCN)located in Abuja.

Among those honoured were Douglas Afelaa and Dada Adedamola in the beginners’ category. While Douglas Solari, Chizea Chisom, Chezia Chinonyelum, Enejoh Angelo, Ikechukwu Kalu, Michele Enejoh and Chezia Nwachukwu received commendation and Excellence awards respectively.

Also, Mikail Esa and Kenetochukwu Adigwe who performed creditably were not left out

In all, a total of 66 school pupils graduated from various sessions within the three months duration of training period.

The pupils graduated in different fields, including the beginner’s class, colour 1 (yellow and orange) and colour 2 (green and above).

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held inside KCCN theatre hall inside River House, Abuja, Han Sungrae, director of KCCN, said out of 77 pupils that participated in a season drill exercise, only 66 completed their training and graduated to the next level.

While congratulating the graduating pupils and their parents, Sungrae said apart from the regular season training exercise, the KCCN also trains primary and secondary school students during holiday in taekwondo classes as part of its regular activities to strengthen bilateral ties between Nigeria and Republic of Korea.

Also speaking, KCCN taekwondo head coach, Abdulmalik Mohammed, explained that the plan of the centre was to develop talents at their young age, who will go on to win laurels for Nigeria in the nearest future.

He disclosed that already discovered talents from the centre had represented their teams in various continental and national programmes with an eye for more international exposure and achievements in the future.

According to him: “Over the years, we have produced talents who have gone to various parts of the world in search of greener pastures. When they get there, they express desire to continue from the point we have taken them to.

“The development of would-be athletes is our major concern and we have demonstrated commitment to it.”

Taekwondo is a globally-practiced sport which emanated from Korea Republic.