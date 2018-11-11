Young girl goes mad after consuming ‘intoxicating liquor’, launches attacks on Lagos streets

A young Nigerian lady, has been sent into the streets of Lagos with traces of madness after allegedly consuming cocktail of Colorado and Black Mamba.

She is now reportedly restrained from causing injury to either herself or others.

The lady, who was not identified, and who was said to have consumed, the highly intoxicating mixture, meant to take her to cloud nine, at Austina Hotel, Ikotun, a Lagos suburb, infested with many dingy outlets, was seen in a video, currently going viral, sprawling on the floor.

She who was overheard, shouting, my daughter, my daughter, as she was being tied up by the legs, as another lady, apparently her friend was holding her hands, later changed her commentary, calling out loudly – Ijeee, Ijeee, Ijeee ooo, while some people around, were overheard, mocking her in Yoruba and pidgin English – “my daughter, where your daughter dey?” “She has drunk it now.” “Didn’t we we warn her?

Reports say, she started acting out of tune immediately after taking the drink, which was meant to make her feel high, an act, which has been condemned by many people.

