Your 2023 Presidency, wishful thinking, PDP slams Osinbajo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) has lampooned Vice President Yemi Osinbajo that 2023 Presidency claim is wishful thinking on the account that, President Muhammadu Buhari, who he is anchoring on, will be voted out of office in February 2019.

PPCO in a signed by its Director Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday described as “laughable that Prof. Osinbajo is swimming in wishful thinking, even when it has become obvious that he and President Buhari will no longer have any political relevance after May 29, 2019, given their dismal performance in an administration that is reputed as the worst, the most corrupt and the most abhorred in the history of Nigeria”.

Ologbondiyan noted that, “Is it not ludicrous that Prof. Osinbajo thinks he can sweet-talk and cajole the people of the Southwest to shed their already established support for PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, when they are the worst hit by his poor showing in the incompetent Buhari administration, particularly, as the head of the failed economic team that plunged our economy into recession.

Continuing, the statement reads: “Our ambitious Vice President in his political hallucination has failed to realize that the South West is politically sophisticated and cannot fall for his gimmicks and self-serving venture.

“What should rather occupy Prof. Osinbajo’s mind, now that it is clear that he is leaving office in May, 2019, is how to answer for the mindless looting of our patrimony, particularly the alleged looting of huge part of the N33 billion meant for food and welfare of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East, while he was acting President in 2017.

“Prof. Osinbajo should be getting ready with answers to the alleged diversion of huge funds in kickbacks on the ‘trader moni’ scheme, as well as the alleged looting of emergency funds in the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to finance the wasteful lifestyle of APC leaders and his benefactors.

“Furthermore, our dear Vice President, as a preacher and professor of law, should be ready to explain why he has not been outspoken against the killings and bloodletting in the country, the unending repression, human rights violations, disobedience to court orders, crass nepotism, killing of our soldiers and humongous corruption in the government he features prominently.

“The PPCO, indeed, finds it very unfortunate and completely appalling that Osinbajo has no concern about the plight and sufferings of Nigerians under President Buhari and that he wants them to continue to suffer for another four years, just for him to achieve his unattainable personal ambition of being a President.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.