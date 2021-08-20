Your administration a failure – PDP replies Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the President Muhammadu Buhari All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration has a failure.

President Buhari on Thursday in Abuja during a meeting with service chiefs assured that he won’t leave office as a failure.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Friday described the statement by President Buhari as “medicine after death” noting that as long as “he is a product of the corrupt, inept, directionless and anti-people APC, he will leave as a failed leader”.

The party claimed that “President Buhari’s veiled admission of failure, which smacks as a tactic to exonerate the APC, is an exercise in futility as the APC, which now only exists on paper, will soon fizzle from our political firmament, having shown itself as perverted platform that cannot be entrusted with governance at any level in our country.

Continuing, the statement read “President Buhari and his APC have failed in their three-pronged promises of security, anti-corruption and economic development.

“They have instead wrecked all sectors of our nation life with no hope in sight.

“What explanation can the Buhari Presidency and the APC offer for failing to decisively tackle terrorists, insurgents and bandits, who are daily ravaging our communities, killing and maiming our compatriots in various states across the country, despite the huge resources at their disposal?

“How do President Buhari and APC leaders sleep at night when they know that due to their incompetence and compromises, hundreds of Nigerians, including school children are languishing in kidnappers’ den at the mercies of their assailants and the elements?

“President Buhari has so failed as a Commander-in-Chief that non-state actors have taken over, with regions now resorting to their own security outfits while state governors, including his home, Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, telling helpless victims of terror attacks to defend themselves.

“On the economy front, President Buhari has only succeeded in ruining the once robust economy handed over to him by the PDP administration in 2015 and turned Nigeria into the poverty capital of the world, where over 82.9 million once thriving Nigerians can no longer afford their daily meals and other necessities of life.

“Moreover, the Buhari Presidency cannot point to any landmark project it conceptualized, started and completed in the last six years.

“All it can boast of is the mortgaging of the future of our nation with accumulated N33.107 trillion debt with nothing to show and no clear repayment plan.

“More atrocious is that Mr. President is seeking to borrow additional N5.62 trillion, when he knows that he has less than two years in office.

“Rather than fighting corruption, the APC-led Buhari administration has become the citadel of corruption where over N15 trillion naira have reportedly been stolen by APC leaders from various agencies under the cover of government.

“Nigerians can recall how the PDP recently held a strategic meeting where suggestions on how to entrench unity, reduce tension, fight insurgency, curb corruption and restore our nation to the path of economic progress, were placed at the behest of Mr. President and how he failed to listen to the voice of reason.

“What is expected of Mr. President and the APC at this point is for them to end their media orchestrations, apologize for their failure and allow Nigerians to chart a fresh course as they rally with the PDP to salvage our dear nation”.