Your investment in me ‘ll count, Abe tells mechanics





In his determination to clinch the governorship seat of Rivers state, former representative of Rivers South-East senatorial district, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has said that the investment of time and support by the Rivers state chapter of the Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), into ‘SMA 4 Rivers Governor 2023’, will be rewarded.

Abe gave the assurance while speaking during an interactive session with NATA members in Port Harcourt recently.

He said although he has no godfather, but trusts in God and the people because it is the people that have the power to install the government.



The Senator said: “This time around, I have come to stand before you to plead with you to give me a chance and let us do something differently because I no get godfather, na una be my godfather.

“So, if I get into government, I will know that you put me there.



“All this other people who have godfather, their godfather has done everything for them but you are my godfather.



“When you install a government, the people enter the government and close the door and everything they are discussing is about those that are in government.

“They don’t sit down to remember those of you who voted them into government. This time around, things are not going to be the same.



“That is why I have told Rivers people that for you to see something you have not seen before, you must be prepared to do the things you have not done before.

“If you want to experience what you have not experienced before, you must be prepared to do things differently. Invest in this project and that is how you will reap.”

Abe said the interactive session is aimed at giving the people the opportunity to make their contributions into the in-coming government as the government will be built around the people.

