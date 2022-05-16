Your track records enough to give you success, Ilorin emir tells Osinbajo 

The Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, Monday, told visiting presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, that his track records were good enough to make him Nigeria’s next president.

The emir however, told the aspirant that there was also big task ahead of him in fixing Nigeria.

Speaking during the visit of the APC presidential aspirant to the emir’s palace in Ilorin, the royal father said Professor Osinbajo could do it, charging him to forge ahead to achieve his ambition.

The traditional ruler who prayed for success of the vice president in his 2023 campaign, asked God to guide him through the process.

“You’ve been very dutiful. Your track records alone are enough to give you success in your endeavour. However, you have a lot of task ahead of you. May God guide you and protect you from all your enemies,” the Emir said.

Speaking earlier, the vice president told the Emir that he was in the state to meet and interact with the APC delegates for the party’s delegates conference, saying that he holds the Emir and the Emirate in high esteem.

“I’m here again, it’s always a pleasure to visit Ilorin and pay respect to you and the throne. Talking on the presidential ambition, I think having got the exposure in about the past seven or eight years, I feel that all of the God-given exposure I have got should be put to use to run for presidency. I’m mindful of all the challenges. This is the time for steadiness in the polity of this country and we plan to hit the ground running by taking right decisions on what to do next”, he said.

Also speaking, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq commended the vice president for being a reliable anchor of federal government’s Social Investment Programme, Trader Moni project, saying that Professor Osinbajo could have been mobbed by traders for impacting positively in the traders’ socioeconomic wellbeing and development.

“Today we received His Excellency Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Kwara state. He has a big message for us in Kwara. This is not his first time in Kwara. If His Excellency goes to Ipata Market today he’s going to be mobbed because he championed the Social Investment Programme, an initiative of the President, in Kwara state in 2019. It was a big occasion then and so many people benefitted from the programme.

“Social Investment Programme is one of the successes of this administration. We know what he is capable of doing. He is always here in Kwara. He was here recently for the turbaning ceremony of Mutawali of Ilorin and he is not a stranger to the Emir of Ilorin Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari,” he said.

The vice president later met with APC delegates at the state’s banquet hall.

