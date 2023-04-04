Your treason allegations against me presenting Nigeria in bad light, Obi replies Lai

Labour Party Presidential candidate during 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has opened up after being accused of treason.

The federal government had accused on Tuesday Obi of inciting people to violence over the outcome of the presidential election.

But Obi in a statement on Tuesday, said his campaign was not based on ethnicity or religion.

“It is most unfortunate that these consistent efforts to portray me quite contrary to what I am, and my core values, is coming from such high quarters. Minister Lai accusing me of stoking insurrection is totally malicious and fictitious.

“I have never discussed or encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigerian state; I have never sponsored or preached any action against the Nigerian state. Those initiating these actions have increasingly used their official positions and agents to make false allegations against me.

“I am on record as always, advocating for peace and issue-based campaign and never campaigned based on ethnicity or religion. I am committed to due process, and presently seeking redress in the court,” he said.

The former governor of Anambra State then urged those engaged “in this demarketing process to stop presenting Nigeria in such bad light.

“Our future generations deserve a new Nigeria, where they can live a secure and decent life like their counterparts in other climes. It is possible.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

