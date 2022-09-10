You’re a failure, MASSOB hits Gov. Ugwuanyi

Pro-Biafra group, Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has cast bombed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, saying his administration for the past seven years “is a hypothetical and colossal failure.”

MASSOB, therefore, urged the electorate not to vote for the PDP in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

In a release by the Enugu state coordinator of MASSOB, Mazi Daniel Onyebuchi, they said they arrived at the conclusion that Ugwuanyi performed abysmally through a thorough assessment made on the achievements of the Ugwuanyi-led administration.

“Ndi Enugu will pay Ugwuanyi back during election by burying PDP. The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has observed after our assessment on the government of Enugu state, we discover that the Coal City state is indeed at the mercy of God not just in the hand of God.

“The government of Enugu state led by Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his political party (PDP) has failed the people of Enugu state woefully

“Some of the roads in the capital city are in a mess. The New Market Road roundabout, Gulf Estate Garden Avenue, etc, are all at the mercy of God.

“MASSOB also observed that during the administrations of Govs Chimaroke and Sullivan, there was free education for primary to junior secondary schools in Enugu state, but Ugwuanyi declined in continuation of the free education for the pupils and students . Ndi Enugu will pay Gov Ugwuanyi back during election by burying PDP.”

