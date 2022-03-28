You’re a leader of leaders, Lawan tells Tinubu @70

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Lawan described Asiwaju Tinubu as an astute administrator, who laid a solid foundation for the modernisation of Lagos state, and a visionary political leader with a track record of building people and organisations.

“I heartily felicitate with the National Leader of our great Party, Asiwaju Tinubu on this occasion of his birthday.

“I join members of his family, friends, political associates and numerous well-wishers across and outside of Nigeria in rejoicing with Asiwaju for reaching this milestone in sound health of body and mind.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has lived a life of service, impacting many lives in several decades of active political participation and public service.

“This has made him a political pathfinder, leader of leaders and a legend in his own lifetime.

“Today, he is not just a principal actor in Nigerian politics, but also one of the main issues.

“I wish the Jagaban Borgu a happy birthday and many more years of impactful service to our beloved fatherland, Nigeria, and its great people,” he said.