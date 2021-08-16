You‘re a pillar of unity, Atiku pays tribute to IBB at 80

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has described former military President General Ibrahim Babangida as a pillar of unity and a firm believer in one Nigeria.

In a goodwill message on the occasion of Babangida’s 80th birthday anniversary on Tuesday, 17th of August, Atiku stated that IBB established a record of an inclusive government that reflected Nigeria’s ethnic and religious diversity.

The statement partly read, “You can’t deny IBB the credit for his sincere efforts to build a viable federation founded on equitable representation”, Atiku said in the statement signed by Paul Ibe, his Media Adviser.

“The former Vice President noted that even Babangida’s most stubborn critics can’t deny the fact that the former military leader had built a solid national infrastructure for the country which is still standing and visible around the country.

“Atiku also paid tribute to IBB for assembling one of the best and most formidable cabinets in our recent history because of his commitment to excellence.

“The former Vice President commended Babangida’s remarkable childhood history. He said the General lost both his parents at an early age and had to struggle to pull himself up in life.

“He described IBB as a man of vast knowledge, wisdom, wealth of experience and broad outlook on life.

“He prayed to Allah to grant him more years in good health and vitality”.