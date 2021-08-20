You’re already a failure, PDP mocks Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for saying he won’t leave office as a failure.

Buhari, according to the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno, made the statement during a meeting with service chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

Reacting, the PDP described the statement as medicine after death, adding that the President is already a failure in governance and will leave a failure.

PDP Spokesman stated this in a, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a press statement titled: ‘You are already a failure, PDP Mocks Buhari… Says Lame Attempt At Damage Control Can’t Help APC.’

The statement read, “The PDP has told President Muhammadu Buhari that he is already a failure in governance and will leave a failure, adding that his attempt at political damage control cannot help his fizzling APC.

“The PDP describes the statement by President Buhari that he will not leave office as a failure as “medicine after death” noting that as long as he is a product of the corrupt, inept, directionless and anti-people APC, he will leave as a failed leader.

“The party asserts that President Buhari’s veiled admission of failure, which smacks as a tactic to exonerate the APC, is an exercise in futility as the APC, which now only exists on paper, will soon fizzle from our political firmament, having shown itself as a perverted platform that cannot be entrusted with governance at any level in our country.”