You’re creating problems for your successor, Buhari tells Umahi 

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday said Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi stated has created problems for his successor.

The president stated this during the inauguration of some major projects built by the governor.

He inaugurated King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, the University’s Teaching Hospital, the twin flyover, dual carriageway which passes through the university to Mpu in Enugu state, New Presidential Lodge, among others.

After seeing the magnificent Presidential Lodge, the president said Umahi’s successor is in trouble.

He said: “With the projects I saw today, I think you have created a lot of problems for your successor.

“I thank you also for associating the federal government with the construction of the projects and though I am not an engineer, I can see with my eyes.”

Buhari further expressed satisfaction with the governor’s performance, noting that the project looks like one that would last.

Earlier, Governor Umahi had appealed to the federal government to take over the university’s teaching hospital because it was beyond the scope of any state to manage.

“I had earlier pleaded with the president to approve the take over and he said we should go and celebrate and we have been celebrating since then.

The governor said the hospital would solve the challenges of medical tourism confronting the country because it has the best facilities that can be found anywhere in the world.

“It has a heart surgery department, and the best Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI) facilities, among others.”

