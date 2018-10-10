You’re not wanted in our party, APC tells Fayose

Ekiti state chapter of the All Progressives Congress has advised outgoing Governor Ayo Fayose to look elsewhere for political sanctuary, should he jump out of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Chairman of the state APC, Paul Omotoso gave the advice in a statement yesterday in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

“Fayose should not think of moving from PDP to APC until he clears himself of several criminal cases hanging on his neck,” Omotoso stated.

Omotoso was reacting to reports quoting Fayose as threatening to leave the PDP.

Fayose had threatened to leave the PDP in protest over the outcome of the party’s primary election which gave former Vice President Atiku Abubakar the PDP presidential ticket over his (Fayose’s) choice, Aminu Tambuwal, the Sokoto state governor.

Tambuwal came second with 693 votes, conceding the ticket to Abubakar, who scored 1,532 votes at the national convention held on Saturday in Port Harcourt.

12 aspirants battled for the ticket.

Omotoso, in his reaction to Fayose’s outburst, advised him to conclude his court cases before contemplating to join APC.

“We want to tell the world that the APC will not provide sanctuary for criminal suspects, political prostitutes and lepers.

“We will never admit such character to this party and we advise Fayose to play his `politics of destruction’ somewhere else.

“Fayose’s prosecution on the alleged poultry project fraud resumes on November 4, 2018.

“Fayose cannot turn Ekiti APC to a haven and sanctuary for criminal suspects.

He should forget any plan to smear Ekiti APC with criminal records.

“APC is a political party bounded by common ideals of integrity, openness, discipline and commitment to common goals of progressive governance; Fayose does not possess or believe in these attributes as can be seen from his style of politics and governance.

“Fayose, over the years, abused, disrespected and openly denigrated President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of our party who is also the President and Commander-inChief of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“Fayose is coming to destroy our party and ensure President Buhari does not get a second term in 2019.

We won’t allow Fayose’s evil plan to materialise,” he stated Efforts to obtain Fayose’s reaction to the APC’s stance proved abortive as his lines could not be reached while his aides refused to respond to the APC statement.

(NAN)

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.