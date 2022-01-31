You’re promoter of our rich culture, Delta monarchs tell Omu Anioma

Delta state traditional rulers have described the Omu Anioma, Obi Marta Dumkwu, as a promoter of Anioma culture and Omuship.

The monarchs, led by the 2nd Vice Chairman of Delta State Traditional Rulers Council and Obi of Ubulu-Unor Kingdom, HRM Obi Henry Kikachukwu, stated this during the 20 years anniversary of coronation as Omu.

Obi Dumkwu said being an Omu for the past 20 years has been an eye opener, painstaking and sweet memoirs.

According to her, “Being an Omu was not what I dreamt of but the latter part of my life made me believe that providence has all along prepared me for the seat.

“As a result of my activities, being a media practitioner of close to forty years, the Omu institution has gained local and international recognition.

“We vigorously promoted our native attire (Akwa-Ocha), our language, food and others, to extent that some foreign universities have been coming to understudy the Omu institution for the benefit of research and documentation.”

She said a foundation has been set up to provide a centre dedicated to the study of Omuship in Anioma Nation while another foundation set up to give scholarship to indigent Anioma girl children.