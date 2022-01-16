You’re still living in stone age, Tinubu group fire back at Bode George









Days after comments against the All Progressive Congress (APC) leader’s aspiration, Akwa Ibom state steering committee of Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has described Bode George as “primitive critic who still lives in stone age.”

Recently George, who is a fomer deputy national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, had described Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration to contest for the office of president in the forthcoming 2023 general elections as a huge joke.

But arising from a press conference in Uyo over the weekend, the group maintained that though the constitution recognises freedom of speech, George was in flagrant abuse of it by insulting someone like Tinubu with pedigree to build a greater Nigeria where things will work.

Speaking, the state Coordinator of TSG, Mr Ifiok Inyang, who said a person like George should be ignored, stressed that at this point in the country’s political history, a detribalised leader like Tinubu was the only trusted hand to pilot the affairs of the nation.

Inyang, who commended the former governor of Lagos state for responding to the various calls of countrymen and women to contest for president, said Tinubu has the capacity and all that it takes to transform and make Nigeria a great nation.

“Perhaps the greatest political news of the year broke out on the 10th of this month, just scores of hours ago. It came strong and powerful, reverberating across the entire direction of our national political landscape.

“It was the announcement by the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban of Lagos, when he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock Villa, that he was prepared to were the crown and get the leadership of our dear country.

“Make no mistakes, Tinubu was simply responding to calls of fellow countrymen and women to step into the nation’s political cockpit and fly the country above the current socioeconomic issues, above its insecurity challenges, above its underdevelopment, into a destiny of greatness.

“You see, most of us clamour to have a great man lead our country. Unfortunately, however, most great men never show interest in running for political office. And where he runs, the people prefer to listen to minoans and mediocres who tell them not to vote for the great man,” he added.



However, Inyang called on all Nigerians both within and in diaspora to join force and enthrone Tinubu as the next president for stability and progress of the nation.