You’re the headquarters of corruption, PDP replies APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again alleged that corruption oozing out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has further confirmed that the party is the headquarters of corruption.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, claimed that the APC has been seeking to frustrate on-going probes in government agencies because its leaders are complicit and all soiled, from head to toe, in the mire of corruption.

The party particularly noted the APC’s attack against the PDP’s insistence on the prosecution of APC leaders indicted in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) probe.

Also, it claimed that further betrays the ruling party’s desperation to shield its corrupt leaders and office holders who have been implicated in the probe.

The statement said: “Also the attempt by the APC to accuse the PDP over the collapse of the acting NDDC Managing Director, Daniel Pondei, at the National Assembly, apparently under the weight and shame of the massive corruption in APC administration further exposes APC’s misery, PDP added.

“Under this administration, no government agency is safe from the pillaging fingers of the APC. The APC and its administration is a huge labyrinth of corruption where APC leaders, cabinet ministers, heads of agencies and departments, presidential aides, anti-corruption agencies and even APC federal lawmakers are all entangled in sharp practices.

“The disgraceful and scandalous appeal of “Hon Minister, off your microphone” situation at the National Assembly sums it all.

“Our party challenges the APC to find its voice and speak out on the litany of evidence in the public space, showing how its leaders have been stealing billions of naira NDDC fund while people of the region, wallow in abject poverty and despondency.

“It is imperative to state that the APC must address the new peel of its labyrinth of corruption at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) where their leaders and cronies have been fingered in alleged involvement of looting of about N4.448 billion through underhand contracts.

“Nigerians are already in the know of how APC leaders reportedly siphoned N40 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), part of which was allegedly used to finance APC’s 2019 campaigns in a racket in which certain top APC leaders were alleged to have received N3 billion each.

“This is in addition to exposed looting of the N33 billion NEMA fund as well as findings by the House of Representatives that the funds were never used for provision of emergency food for victims of insurgency in the Northeast among other items as claimed.

“The APC has also remained silent over the allegations that part of the looted funds discovered in the EFCC probe, was given to a very top official of the APC administration.

“Nigerians have also not forgotten the alleged malfeasance in the APC-led ministry of finance and that of humanitarian affairs where billions of naira meant for palliatives and other essentials to mitigate the hardship occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic was allegedly stolen.

“The public is also aware of the leaked NNPC memo detailing how APC leaders stole a whooping N9.6 trillion ($25billion dollars) through underhand contracts; the siphoning of N18 billion out of the N48 billion meant for the rebuilding of six northeast states ravaged by insurgency as well as the looting of N25 billion from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), among others”.