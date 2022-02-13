You’re victims of bad leadership, ex-Kano dep gov tells youth

Former Kano state deputy governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, has decried the dirty politics played by Nigerian politicians adding that the youth are the victims of bad leadership.

He stated this while addressing newsmen at the 18th Maitama Sule Leadership Lecture Series organised by the students’ wing of the Coalition of Northern Groups that took place at Bayero University, Kano weekend.

He also stated the need for the inculcation of new and responsible ideas in the youth to serve as a means of bringing about change in the leadership focus of the future in the youth.

He said: “Money politics system is bad and that is why we are here. We are playing a very wrong, very dirty and very unproductive politics.

“Therefore the youth themselves as tomorrow leaders know this because they are victims of bad leadership at all levels. I am sure they want a better leadership for themselves and their own generation. So each and every one of us, realises this because we are on the wrong path and we have to chat a new course for a better Nigeria,” he stated.

The national coordinator of students wing of the coalition of northern groups, Jamilu Aliyu, reiterated the need for integrity and avoidance of none politics which he said Nigerians are already feeling its wrath with the type of leadership they are having.”