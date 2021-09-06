Youth and Sports Ministry, Bravo Points sign Next Titan agreement

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with BravoPoint international limited for the Next Titan television programme which would create employment opportunities for participants.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in his office, the Minister said, “We are delighted to go into this strategic partnership with Bravopoints, a partnership that will accelerate and deepen youth development in our country.

“A lot of work has been done to put the MOU together. We believe this is a bold step forward as we embark on the journey to support our youth. We believe this would also support SME, SMs and other business enterprises.”

Bravopoints already runs a programme called the Next Titan which is like the apprenticeship program where young enterprenuers, innovative youth are invited to talk about their businesses and answer questions about their works.

The Minister further asserted that, “What we are going to see is a plug into what the federal government is doing through the Youth Investment Fund (YIF) which was approved last year by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is to invest in their businesses, innovative ideas, vision and entrepreneurial capacity to become self employed and employers of labour.”

The Minister assured that the partnership with BravoPoints International is another example of public private partnership policy initiated by the Ministry to deepen federal government’s support for the youth to realise their business ideas towards achieving national growth and development.

“We desire a collaboration with the promoter of the show as a platform to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit of young Nigerians and to leverage in sensitising youths about initiatives of government towards young people, and as an avenue to identify top 1000 talented young entrepreneurs to fund their business ideas or businesses as beneficiaries of Nigeria Youth Investment Fund,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer / Managing Director of Bravopoints International, Mr Mide Akinlaja, commended the administration of President Muhammed Buhari for his unalloyed commitment to invest in the innovative ideas, businesses and visions of the youth through the establishment of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund.

He said the collaboration between the Ministry and BravoPoints International Limited, the promoter of the reality show which will run for 10 weeks on TV will promote and enhance the entrepreneurial spirit of the youth.

Auditioning will take place in Kano, Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kaduna as well as on online platforms.