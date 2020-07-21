Youth burn Dangote truck for killing father, son in Kogi

Youth in Lokoja Tuesday set one of the trucks belonging to Dangote Cement Company, Obajana ablaze for killing a father and his son.

An eyewitness, Mr. Tunde Shauibu, said the empty truck was about negotiating the bend leading to Zone 8 when it lost control and crushed a pedestrian who was standing by the road side with his two sons.

Shaibu further stated that the middle aged man was crushed by the truck alongside one of his sons while two of his children narrowly escaped.

It was gathered that the people who witnessed the incident, out of provocation, attacked the driver of the truck and set it ablaze.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kogi state police command, William Aya, said the truck lost control at Zone 8 roundabout and crushed a pedestrian and injured one other person who was taken to hospital for treatment.

He stated that the incident made the people in the area take laws into their hands and set the truck ablaze.