Youth clashes in Dadinkowa

Dadinkowa in Yamaltu-Deba local government area of Gombe state has been facing incessant youths and communal clashes for years, eopardising people’s lives physically and psychologically.

The recent clash was about a young boy who stabbed a vigilante with knife that prompted the vigilante group to pick the boy up at midnight; and he was found in the morning. The deceased body was found adjacent to a lake in Tunga ward covered with grass, which incited some youths to retaliate. Several people were injured before the intervention of security agents.

Similarly, last month a clash occurred in the area when a boy harassed a girl, and because of the neighborhood hostility between the boy’s and girl’s wards, a fresh conflict arose that led to the loss of lives and property.

Many people living in the most afflicted area of the town were forced to flee for fear of what had happened and what might happen by the night of the conflict which always got worse before the intervention of security agents.

Dadinkowa is popularly known for irrigation farming and beautiful water reservoirs. The area is blessed with fertile soil, which attracts several people to migrate to the town for the purpose of farming.

I, therefore, appeal to the government and traditional leaders to take immediate action that will provide a lasting solution to the problem.

I also urge parents to be responsible towards their children by educating and reprimanding them for immoral acts in the community, and to embrace peace because what goes around must come around.

Muhammad Yasir Garba,

Dadinkowa, Gombe state

09037391115

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

