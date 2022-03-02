Youth coalition backs Orji Kalu for president

A coalition of youth bodies in the country under the auspices of “Emerging Leaders Forum of Nigeria” (ELFON) has endorsed the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC Abia North) as its presidential candidate for 2023 general elections.

In their declaration in Abuja Wednesday, the group attributed its support for the former governor to his ability to foster unity and fight insecurity in the country which was displayed during his era as Abia governor.

National president of the coalition, Godstime Chukwubuikem Samuel, made the declaration when he led other members of the group to the Senate wing of the National Assembly on a familiarisation visit to the Senate Chief Whip.

The group said its decision to adopt Kalu as their preferred presidential candidate is based on his unbiased assessment of his leadership profile, particularly his detribalised posture and shared generosity.

Notable members of the group include; Ex- Super Eagles international, Mr Celestine Emmanuel Babayaro; Speaker, Niger Delta Youth Parliament, Ufon Daniel; former Edo state commissioner, Damain Lawani, Commissioner of Lands and Survey, Kano state, Sadiq Sada, speaker, Nigerian Students Parliament, Aliyu Mubarak, among others.

Godstime also stated that the group has resolved to use its campaign and foot soldiers to ensure the mobilisation of 45 million Nigerians of goodwill to support the election of Kalu as the next Nigerian president.

“Our decision to pay you this visit for familiarisation and partnership is based on an unbiased assessment of your leadership profile, particularly your detribalised posture and shared generosity.

“We have on record the critical roles you played in ensuring Nigeria’s corporate existence by defending Nigerians from external aggression and maintaining Nigeria’s territorial integrity right from your days as the governor of Abia state.

“Your diligent services and selfless dispositions in the discharge of your duties in secret and in the open have immensely contributed in holding the country together as a united and indivisible country against the wish of sponsors of amber of disunity.

“Not too many Nigerians have the capacity of leading Nigeria to our collective dream and aspiring nation, but we are blessed to have a few of your caliber who have shown interest with imposing will and driving force to better

Nigeria.

“We have decided to take any Nigerian leader that takes us seriously as we hope for the better. You are a leader that demystifies service to the people with genuine fear of God, an epitome of development worthy of emulation,” he said.

Making its case for the South-east to produce the next president in 2023, Godstime said the group recognises that a better and prosperous Nigeria is more guaranteed in an atmosphere of justice, equity and fair play.