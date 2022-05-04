Youth coalition gives Wike 48 hours to release Reps member

A coalition of the Nigerian youth organisations Wednesday gave the governor of Rivers state, Barrister Nyesom Wike, 48 hours to release the member representing Bonny-Degema Federal Constituency, Hon. Farah Dagogo.

The coalition alleged that Dagogo was arrested at the order of the governor and called on the Inspector-General of the Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Director-General of the Department of the State Security (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi and the leadership of the National Assembly to call Wike to order.

Dagogo, a People’s Democratic Party governorship aspirant in the state, was arrested on April 28, 2022, inside a screening hall at the party’s state secretariat in Port Harcourt, and was taken to an unknown destination.

But addressing a press conference in Abuja, the President of the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Comrade Blessing Akinlosotu, said after 48 hours if the lawmaker was not released, it would embark on a mass public protest against Governor Wike nationwide.

Akinsolutu’s speech was co-signed by Rt. Hon. Ayodele Obe – Speaker, Nigerian Youth Parliament (4th Assembly); Mazi Oscar Kalu – Chief Advocate, Network for Young Advocates for Democracy and Good Governance; Comrade Olayemi Success – Chief Convener, Coalition of Civil Society Organization for Justice and Equity; Engr. Uzor Ifeanyi C – Executive Director, Centre for Advocacy & Development in Africa; Ibrahim Yusuf – National Coordinator, Foundation for Future Generations; Comrade Okpanachi Jacob – Convener, Coalition for Civil Society for Good Governance; Princess Mimi Peter – President, Nigeria Female Youth Organization; Lady Cecilia Itodo – Convener, Young Female Advocacy Network; and Barr. Maxwell Ezelagu – Director General, Justice Advocate Initiative.

He said: “As we are all aware of the recent happenings in River State, whereby a highly respected and renowned Comrade, Hon. Farah Dagogo, member representing Bonny-Degema Federal Constituency of Rivers state at the National Assembly, was arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force, at the order of Gov. Nyesom Wike.

“This development, for us, goes far beyond partisan politics in Rivers State, but is a huge threat to democracy and rule of law in Nigeria at large. We learnt, with much displeasure, that Gov. Wike had laid unsubstantiated accusations against Hon. Dagogo of causing a breach of law and order somewhere within the state.

“Furthermore, we hereby call on the Inspector General of Police, Leadership of the National Assembly and other well meaning Nigerians to call Gov. Nyesom Wike to order. Also, we hereby use this medium to issue a 48 Hours Ultimatum to Gov. Nyesom Wike to reverse his actions against Hon. Farah Dagogo, and ensure his unconditional release and restoration of his full right to participate in the River State gubernatorial electoral processes without any further harassment and intimidation.

“If Governor Wike feels there are any scores to settle with our Comrade, he should do that lawfully and democratically without any further public contempt and provocations. After 48 Hours from now, if Hon. Dagogo is not released, let this Press Conference serve as Public and Official Notice to all relevant quarters and authorities of our next line of Action, which would be a mass public protest against Governor Nyesom Wike nationwide’’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

