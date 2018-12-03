Youth Congress calls for sport development

The Nigerian Youth Congress has called on government at all level to invest vigorously in sport development in order to discover the hidden talents among youth in the country.

The Vice Chairman of the congress in charge of north central, Comrade Alfa Ebune who made the call in a statement issued to newsmen in Lokoja yesterday, said sport beside the unity it can foster among Nigerians, has became a veritable tools to wipe away poverty and youth restiveness.

While commending the minister of interior Lt. General Abdulrahman Danbazau and the chairman of the organising committee Mr Yakubu Yakmot for creating avenue for the just concluded paramilitary sport festival in Kaduna, Comrade Ebune said the sport festival has allowed the participants to showcase their capabilities in various sport activities.

According to him “It is apparent that most members of the paramilitary in the ministry are youth. This sport event if sustained will create synergy between the various paramilitary and it will also foster unity as well as common understanding.

“The game will enable the members of the staff in the ministry to be fit to deliver the core mandate of the ministry and new talents will also be discovered that can represent and make the country proud both at national and international competitions.

“The youth are proud of this effort of the minister as the preparation and the conclusion of the 2018 edition of the game is highly commendable”