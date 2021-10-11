Youth council hails Buhari on STI development

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari on the development of science, technology and innovation (STI).

The NYCN’s organising secretary for Nasarawa West, Malam Umar Rabiu-Kadarko, made the observation in a statement issued on Sunday in Keffi, Nasarawa state.

The observation came on the heels of the appointment of a youth, Mr Nura Adamu, as the chairman, Nigerian Institute for Trypanosomiasis Research.

Rabiu-Kadarko said the appointee, a UK-trained Computer and Mechanical Engineer, has the required experience, knowledge, skills and leadership qualities to pilot the affairs of the institute to achieve its mandate.

The youth leader commended the Buhari-led administration for finding and appointing such competent person needed to move the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to the desired level.

Rabiu-Kadarko also appreciated Buhari “for appointing a young person to chair the institute for trypanosomiasis research.

“The appointment has demonstrated the president’s commitment to youths’ inclusion in governance.

“It is noteworthy that one of us, who is a youth and an embodiment of commitment and excellence, has been appointed into a strategic agency in the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.”

