Youth day: NYSC Foundation inspires young people, sues for more inclusiveness in governance

A non-governmental organisation NYSC Foundation has called on Nigerian youths to brace up and embrace leadership roles for greater societal impact.

In a statement in Abuja, the Executive Secretary, NYSC Foundation, Barr. Ventim Bako, said NYSC Foundation which he described as a non-profit organisation founded in 1999 by ex-corps members in collaboration with the management of NYSC Scheme supports graduate to be self independent and reliant.

He said, “On this special occasion of 2020 International Youth Day themed “Youth Engagement for Global Action”, it affords the NYSC foundation the gratifying opportunity to celebrate with the youth all over the world and to charge them to stand up and be counted.

“It highlights the importance and value of young people’s contributions and draws lessons on how their representation and engagement in formal institutional politics and governance can be significantly enhanced. This underscores that meaningful youth engagement ensures that young people are equal and valuable partners, not only beneficiaries.

“The Foundation want to use this opportunity to commend the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for approving the N75 billion Youth Investment Fund. This is a welcome development and the first of its kind. We congratulate the Hon. Minister for achieving this great feat. ThIS Foundation is very much willing to partner with the Ministry in the implementation of this Scheme and would appreciate the inclusion of the Foundation as one of the participating bodies for the Youth Investment Fund.

“NYSC Foundation also want to use this occasion to appeal to the Federal Government of Nigeria to consider reopening of NYSC Orientation camps for new corps members for proper training and national orientation before deploying them to places of primary assignment but provided all the protocols on covid-19 are put in place by the NYSC Management.

“As an alumni and umbrella body that unifies all ex-corps and serving corps members, the interest and representation of the youth comes first and it’s our ultimate priority. In view of this foregoing, the Foundation is planning to launch a project tagged “Youth First” which is expected to put the youth at the fore front and give young people a place at the table.”