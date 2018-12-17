Youth Group: 3 million out of school children in Kano worrisome

A group, Kano Youth Organization in Abuja (KAYOAB), has expressed shock over the overwhelming statistics of about 3 million out of school childre in Kano state alone, it described the figure as worrisome.

KAYOAB Public Relations officer, Alhassan Bala in a statement during the weekend charged “the state government to set up committee to investigate the real cause of the problem and bring recommendations on ways to solve the problem.

Continuing, the statement reads “It is easy for the government to bring the statistics out, but it is also very important to know the cause, and also identify ways to solve it.

“This can only happen when government sets up an independent committee that will undertake a investigation on the matter, with a view to nipping the menace in the bud. The number of the out-of-school children in Kano is almost equivalent to the population of some states.

“The well to do Kano indegenes should also do something in the education sector so as to complement the effort of the government in providing education for all in the state.

“The statistics has shown that the state is sitting on a time bomb, as when children are not educated, they can easily be involved in drug abuse or recruited into some criminal activities.

“We also want the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to draw the attention of the well to do Kano indegenes and show them the implication of allowing the deteriorating state of the education sector in the state,” it added.



“With the population of Kano state, 60, 000 primary school teachers are not enough for the state that have 4.4m school children in the public schools across the state.

“The state government needs to urgently provide more teachers and end the shortfall of infrastructure in over 8,280 government schools.

