Youth group advocates synergy with FG on nation building

The annual Young African Leaders Initiative, organised by YALI network, Monday, called for collaboration between young Nigerians and the various tiers of government to ensure synergy that will move the country forward.

The two-day summit held in Abuja has the theme; Empowering Change Makers for Nation Building, is the third edition of the flagship event organized by the YALI Abuja network.

Coordinator of the event, Mr Oyewole Joledo, said that the summit is a wakeup call for youths to position themselves and integrate their ideas into how they can be change makers.

“This is an annual event put together to bring young Nigerian leaders and partners in an open dialogue on the issues facing our country and for them to develop workable strategies for solving them,” he said.

According to him, the objective of the summit is to build networks and partnership for youth action in nation building and also create opportunities and platforms for the youth.

Also speaking, Mr Edwin Ikhuoria, Africa Executive Director, ONE Campaign, said the role of an entrepreneur is to key into what the government is already doing and play his part towards making positive changes that can move the nation forward.

“The youths shouldn’t work in isolation. Youths should take personal responsibilities and think of new ways to do things. Bring up innovations that will be in harmony with the government’s plans and policies,” he said.

Dr. Linus Okorie. Founder/President of Guardians Of The Nation International (GOTNI), said the availability of technology to young people should drive them to want to grow because leadership capital is essential for growth in the present generation.

Dr. Okorie called on youths to understand and imbibe the five demands of the 21st century leadership through learning, adding knowledge daily, thinking, visionary planning, and execution.

Barrister Ifezue, one of the panelists, said every youth should take personal responsibility as a change agent, identify his areas of influence and become leader that will stand for the change the nation wants to see.