Youth group backs Boss Mustapha as Tinubu’s running mate



A group of youths from northern and southern extraction of Nigeria, the South-North Progressive Congress, loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, as the running mate to Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

In a press statement in Abuja yesterday, national coordinators of the group, Nseabasi Brownson and Alhaji Bashir Aliyu Galadanchi, condemned attempt to have a Muslim-Muslim ticket, saying it’s the principle of social inclusion and unhealthy for the nation’s democracy.

The youth said they have consulted widely across the country with the consensus that Boss Mustapha is the most suitable and qualified person for the number two office of the land.

“Our members, elite and stakeholders of the South-North Progressive Youth Congress and hosts of other Arewa groups strongly recommend and endorse the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Barrister Boss Mustapha, popularly known as Mr. Synergy, as the vice presidential candidate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The SGF was considered and endorsed strictly based on his credibility, competence, loyalty to the party and comparative political advantages over others.

“SGF Boss Mustapha has distinguished himself as the most credible, reliable and competent northern Christian in the corridors of power with immense good will from across the North South of Nigeria, including Christians and Muslims.

“His credentials and credibility have earned him several commendations from his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari; his effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria has given him a national appeal with high political support base.

“This and many other factors are the reasons weth are urging the APC and the Jagaban Borgu to choose Barrister Boss Mustapha as the best match for easy 2023 political victory,” the group said

