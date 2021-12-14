Youth group hails Zulum, Borno APC



The Pan African United Youth Development Network, has commended Borno state governor, Banagana Umara Zulum, for his tireless efforts at developing the youth, and entire people of the state, despite security challenges.

President of the Network, Amb. Habib Muhammad, gave the commendation in a chat, Tuesday, with newsmen in Jos.

“We have carefully, examined the performance of some of our Governors and we can outrightly say Govenor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, has been doing wonderfully well.

“Despite security challenges in the State, his lead administration has been catering for the plight of youth, and elderly in the state, he has rebuild hope and confidence in his people,” he said.

According to him the good teamwork of Governor Zulum and State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ali Bukar Dalori, is another pillar of the Zulum success stories.

“Although we are not a partisan political group, but we look into how our political parties are supporting their respective Governors to deliver good governance, and to also commend such parties so that we can encourage them to do more for the overall benefits of the People,” he said.

Amb Muhammad said it is important highlighting the efforts of Zulum in the areas of; education, health, water, infrastructure, human capital development, security, which has put back the State on the path of growth.

“As we appreciate Prof. Zulum, it is also important to encourage him to strive more in the discharge of his duties, most especially towards delivering good governance which our group stands for,” he urged.

Related

No tags for this post.