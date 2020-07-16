Youth group lauds Akutah over resolution of crisis in Tiv communities

Tiv Youth Council World Wide has applauded the role played by a legal practitioner, Barrister Pius Akutah in the resolution of the crisis between Vandeikya and Ushongo communities of Benue state.

President of the group, Mr Mike Msuaan, in a press statement, issued to Blueprint Thursday noted that, but for the timely intervention of Barr. Akutah, the crisis in the communities had a potential to consume the two local governments and by extension the entire state and plunging Benue into a humanitarian crisis with thousands of displaced people.

The group singled out the drilling of two boreholes separately at Tse-Yagba, Mkem, Tsambe and another in Tse – Yua in Mbaikyume, Mbagwaza District as pragmatic approach deployed by Akutah to resolve the crisis between the warring communities.

The group therefore called on other well meaning persons to emulate Akutah’s approach to crisis solving and management.

The group noted: “We write to extend commendations to Barr Pius Akutah for his pragmatic peace initiative aimed at entrenching permanent peace to the warring border communities of Tsambe in Vandeikya and Mbagwaza in Ushongo Local Government Areas.

“The war between the two border communities over water had ravaged the communities and claimed several lives, destroyed properties, farms, and displaced thousands of people.

“While the crisis lingered, it defiled all solutions as efforts by the governments at the state, local governments and community efforts yielded no results.

“Barr Pius Akutah has never held any political position, but his genuine concern for the peaceful co-existence of the two communities propelled him to consider the plight of the people and sink boreholes for two communities.”