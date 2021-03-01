Youth group thumbs up Buhari on Bawa’s appointment

The Nigerian Youth Organisation (NYO) has applauded the choice of a youth for the position of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

NYO National Secretary, Comrade Duke Alamboye, in a statement on Saturday expressed satisfaction with the choice of Abdulresheed Bawa, saying the country needs to President Buhari for the support being given to the youth of this country.

“I want to sincerely thank the President for this appointment. Nigeria has never had a President this supportive of the Nigerian youth. We also want to commend the Nigerian Senate for their swift confirmation of the appointment.

“I want to also encourage the new EFCC Chairman to make Nigerian youths proud by using his youthful vigor and dynamism to transform the Commission into the best anti-graft agency in the world. We are sure that with the qualifications, experience and trainings of Abdulrasheed Bawa, he is capable of handling the task,” he said.

