Youth, important to ending open defecation – Minister

The Minister for Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu has said that Youth and Women play important role in curbing the open defecation in the country.

Adamu while speaking on Thursday in Abuja at a National Youth and Stakeholders Dialogue on Clean Nigeria Campaign noted that open defecation pollutes the environment even as it poses a great risk to the entire population and to the dignity of the human person and as such, youth being an agent of social change are a key resource not only in Clean Nigeria Campaign Initiative but also in the critical aspects of our engagement.

According to Adamu, the need for the adoption of good sanitation and hygiene is important so as to maximize the benefits of having access to safe water facilities.

Speaking on the theme: The Role of Young, People in making Nigeria Open Defecation Free by 2025, Adamu it represent a call to action by stakeholders in harnessing the young people towards achieving our targets of ending open defecation in Nigeria.

He thereby charged the Youth to lend their weight to support the initiative such that their positive impact and constructive engagement will be felt by the generality of all Nigerians.

The Coordinator, Youth Wash Initiative Africa, Uchenna Oblakor on his part stated that the initiative is borne out of the numerical advantage of the youth to work together in collaboration with the federal government to end open defecation.