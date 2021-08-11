Youth innovation catalyst for development – Minister

With the increasing uptake of technology as an enabler by a huge number in the younger generation, the innovative minds and skills of the youth will serve as the fuel for development.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, said this year’s International Youth Day celebration offers the world an opportunity to again implement timely policies that will harness the innovative talents of the youth for development.

According to the Minister, “Our world is increasingly technology driven by a youthful generation of brilliant and innovative minds who are daring and ready to discover new frontiers through innovation. From fintech, to E-medicine, e-agriculture, solar energy systems, digital arts, digital marketing, robotics and artificial intelligence, the youth hold sway.”

The theme for this years international youth day celebration is “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”.

“It speaks on using innovation to solve problems and to protect human Health. We must support our youth in their bold endeavours,” he said.