Youth leader killed, others injured as cultists clash in Akwa Ibom



Suspected cultists numbering about 18 have shot dead the Youths’ President of Atai Ibiaku community in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

It was gathered that the cultists killed one Comrade Edet Ibanga, shot and fatally injured some tenants in a rented apartment occupied mostly by students of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) along Urua Ekpa Road.

Speaking with Blueprint, the daughter of the deceased, who simply identified herself as Blessing, a 200-Level Banking/Finance student of UNIUYO, heaped curses on those behind the death of her father.”



“God will not allow them to go unpunished,” she said, adding that “I will not be able to give details because they just called me from school this morning to come home where I discovered this shocking incident of my father being shot dead by armed criminals.”



However, an eye witness, Mr. Imoh Ekim, told journalists “the incident happened around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, when the hoodlums stormed the compound in search of one man, who was having an issue with his girlfriend.”



He explained that “the deceased, being the youths’ President had to rush from his compound to the opposite compound at Urua Ekpa Road upon hearing the sound of gunshot and heated arguments involving the people.”



“He was shot in the chest immediately he opened the gate of the compound to enter with a view to settling the dispute, but oblivious of the fact that one armed cultist, who was stationed to man the gate opened fire directly and he went down,” he explained.



His remains were later deposited in a mortuary before family members proceeded to the nearby Itam Police station where the incident was said to have been reported.



However, Journalists sighted some plain cloth Policemen, who arrived in an unmarked car, requested for his photograph, which the family showed them on phone before they left to examine the corpse at the mortuary.