Youth leader launches head-shaving campaign against ritual killing

The Director of Youth Sensitisation and Rehabilitation Affairs, Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Dr Luck Udu, has launched a campaign against ritual killing in the country.

Also, Udu, who is also a social media influencer and th President of Lucky Udu Foundation, kicked start the campaign by shaving his head, and disclosed that ritual killing is a crime against humanity.

In a statement issued by his media team in Abuja on Tuesday, he noted that such was never common amongst Nigerian youths, and expressed shock as to where the good image-making and hard-working Nigerians have got this “make-it quick” syndrome.

He, however, blamed some parents for not doing what they needed to do as parents, and urged the Buhari- led administration to redirect its main focus on the welfare of its citizens, especially the youths who got the larger percentage of the entire population in the nation.

Udu said, “Honestly, it is worrisome and challenging to see our youths known for hard work engage in ritual activities. It wasn’t so, what is going on? We are not only disappointed but we kick against it in its strongest terms.

“We urge the Nigerian Police to step up their game and concentrate on youths whose source of income can’t be clearly verified as a way of cleaning up the society.”

He advised the youth to believe in themselves and have confidence about the future, assuring them of a better Nigeria in the nearest future.

“Ritual killing is not the surest way to wealth. You would only be running while no one is going after you. Believe in hardwork, be persistent, consistent, and remain focused. Assuredly, I you will breakthrough some day,” he added.