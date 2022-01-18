Youth leader shot dead, another hospitalised in Delta

The youth leader of Bomadi Overside community, Mr. Paddy Ekrika has been reportedly shot dead by a local vigilante member in operation at Bomadi council area of Delta state.

The death has sparked crisis leading to a dusk to dawn curfew imposed on the community, even as the Bomadi Division of the JTF, the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies have been alerted to douse the tension.

It was learnt that the local government vigilantes had stormed a joint in Bomadi-Overside community for operations, and when they got there, everybody fled the scene but Paddy Ekrika reportedly stood still.

Community source had it that the deceased was then interrogated by the vigilante team but suddenly one of the vigilante members shot in the air twice before he shot at the boy.”

It was gathered that the boy was rushed to Our Saviour Hospital, Bomadi-Overside the following day being Sunday but died on the way to the hospital.

According to the source, “Some youths of Bomadi town, led by Comrade Ebi Gadafi consequently went on rampage, destroying and burning down property in the community, including the residence of the vigilante member that allegedly killed the boy. The community hall and others were also touched.”

Also speaking, a source at Tuomo, a neighbouring community in Burutu council area, said the rampaging youths stormed their community in search of the fleeing vigilante members, but were stopped at a checkpoint leading to the entrance of the town.

This ugly development was said to have angered the youths of the community who forcefully came for revenge, clubbing the youth leader, Gadafi to stupor before he was rescued by men of the military Joint Task Force (JTF) stationed at Tuomo.

Following the severe beating, Comrade Gadafi, was rushed to Bomadi General Hospital and thereafter, Ughelli general hospital for treatment.