Youth ministry begins workshop for young entrepreneurs in Southern zones

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has begun the national training workshop for existing and aspiring young entrepreneurs based in the southern zones of Nigeria.

This is keeping in line with some of the major programmes lined up by the present administration and also fulfilling one of the many mandates of the Ministry.

The programme, which has since commenced, will end on Saturday September 25, 2021.

Themed ‘Generate, Design and Write Bankable Business Plans’, the training aims to help increase the chances of young Nigerians in getting grants and accessing loans to expand their ideas, as well as attracting investors. It will teach the youth how to package their great ideas to attract the right kind of investors.

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development also revealed that there are many more training opportunities for youths to become entrepreneurs in diverse fields, advising them to seize these opportunities by regularly visiting the official website of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development www.youthandsport.gov.ng/.