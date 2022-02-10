Youth Ministry, NYCN, Foundation brainstorm on solution to climate change



The Ministry of Youth and Sports has lamented the negative effects of climate change on the environment, tasking youths on exploiting opportunities to tackle the menace

Speaking Thursday in Abuja, during the 2022 Environment Symposium organised by the Earth Advocacy and Empowerment Foundation, in conjunction with the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Youth, ICT and Corporate Relations, Oluwakemi Ann-Melody Areola, said efforts were in place by the ministry to sensitise youths on how to reverse the effects of climate change.

He said: “At the Ministry of Youth and Sports, we have identified that though climate change is a problem, it is also an opportunity for us. There are a lot of jobs that can be created in the climate change ecosystem. So, the Ministry has come up with a lot of sustainability programmes, which targets young people in different areas to help in reversing climate change. There will use the opportunity to create jobs for themselves.

“What is important about climate change is for us to take responsibility of our actions. The problem that exists in Nigeria today is that individuals are not taking responsibility of their individual actions or being responsible for what they are doing. So the ministry has come up with programmes that sensitise people about taking responsibility for their actions and how they are affected by climate change. The sensitisation is for young people to be educated on how they can reverse climate change. The problem is that young people are not feeling the impact of climate change. Now is the time to ensure that it can be reversed.”

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Earth Advocacy and Empowerment Foundation, Comrade Yussuf Tunji Kelani, said the effects of climate change on the environment are monumental and should be tackled head on by stakeholders.

He said: “Human activities, overtime, have affected the flow of the natural environment and it is high time we started taking care of the environment, otherwise we will regret it. We started the advocacy in 2012 by educating people on the effects of climate change. In 2016, we started looking into the effect of climate change on infrastructural development. We have flooding in the South South, scarce rainfall in the west as a result of climate change.

“Climate change is obviously real now and no more a myth as was opined by some people earlier, though some are still living in that dreamland. Daily occurrences, incidences and happenings around us and indeed all over the world is enough evidence to proof to us that no one, no country, race, ethnic, religion or status will be left out in the effects and consequences of global warming.

“Yusfond Consulting initiated this public discourse on environment matters by introducing the series tagged “Understanding and protecting the environment” in 2012. The first series critically defined and analysed climate change and its consequential effects. The second and third series discussed afforestation and air pollution as a major contribution to global warming, while the fourth and fifth series discussed education and climate change-the need to introduce climate change as a subject into school’s curriculum and also the creation of climate change clubs in secondary schools, to compliment the Lagos State government effort, which commenced in 2012.

“The sixth series held in 2016 adopted a very sensitive topic born out of our research outcome on infrastructure and effective drainage and sewage system in metropolitan city, Lagos. The outcome reveals a very bad behavioural community management culture. Shanties for living are coming up without approvals and allocations. Communities exist with basic social facilities and, where there are facilities, the maintenance and usage culture of most residence is not protective and in most cases not environment friendly. Today, we are here in Abuja for the 10 edition of our environment lecture series. Remember, it is our duty to protect the environment so the environment will in turn protect us.”

On his part, the president of NYCN, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, said the council will embark on planting trees in the 774 LGAs of Nigeria to combat the effects of climate change.

“If young people can be aware of how to turn waste to wealth, they will be more engaged rather than looking for nonexistent jobs. In two weeks from now, we will be engaging in planting trees in the 774 LGAs of Nigeria. By doing that, we will be contributing our quota to salvaging the environment. If you have a good environment, you will have healthy living.

“We are affiliated with the Ministry of Youth and Sports. We are also willing to go into partnership with the Ministry of Environment. When they are ready, we are ready. We have coordinators in all the LGAs. We have the manpower. We are only looking for support to facilitate our activities for the betterment of the Nigerian youth,” he said.