Youth Olympics: Areh defends Nigeria’s poor outing in Australia

The Director, Grassroots Sports Development, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Ademola Are, has expressed the hope that Nigeria would put up a better performance in the next Youth Olympics.

Are made the assertion when Team Nigeria arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja from the 2018 Youth Olympics held in Buenos Aires, Argentina from Oct. 6 to Oct. 18.

According to Are, we thank God for an injury-free championships, we ensured Nigeria took part in the apex youth programme.

“Thanks to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports, Adeshola Olusade, and the ministry of sports for giving youths the opportunity to compete,”he said.

Are advised that athletes that were over 18 years of age at the just-concluded 2018 Youth Olympics should be encouraged to continue their career quest at the 2018 National Sports Festival.

He also urged the federations to be up and doing as regards encouraging athletes to do more.

Are, however, said he was pleased with the country’s performance, adding that, hopefully, Nigeria would improve next time.

Speaking, Rosemary Chukuma, the only athlete that won gold for Nigeria in the 100m athletics race at 11.7s thanked God for coming out tops.

“I thank God for safe trip but I look forward to compete at the National Sports Festival in Abuja.

“’I am glad winning gold medal as well as others,” she said.

Also, Athletics Coach Emila Oyesa, expressed dissatisfaction on Nigeria’s performance at the Youth Olympics.

“Our performance was limited due to the terrible weather which really affected some of the athletes, but she promised Nigerians a blissful outing next time.”

Nigeria participated in eight sports and won four medals.

Nigeria went with 17 athletes to the Games of which 10 were qualified to participate while seven were given the privilege to experience the tournament in Argentina.

Nigeria won one gold and three silver.

