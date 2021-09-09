Youth reject APC LG congress results in Lapai

The coalition of youths from the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the 10 wards of Lapai Local government area of Niger state have rejected the results of the local government congress election conducted in the area last Sunday.

The youths stated this in a press conference in Minna on Thursday during which they called for fresh election in the local government.

Spokesman of the Coalition of Youths, Comrade Ibrahim Nuhu Muye said that the results were fraudulently compiled after delegates were harassed and chased away by police using tear gas and sporadic shooting.

“We, therefore, call for a cancellation of the result of the congress as it was a sham”..

Muye also called for an investigation into the complaints made by the coalition and for the release of one of the youths, Usman Gupa, allegedly arrested by security men .

“We also call for a thorough investigation into cases of intimidation of delegates by the police on the day of the election which led to the perpetration of malpractices and declaration of manipulated results by the Committee” Muye said.

He said the aggrieved youths and the contestants have already written a petition to the LG Appeal committee adding that, the committee should do the needful in the interest of of the party.

Blueprint reports that Lapai local government is one of the 5 LGs where the option of voting was adopted as against consensus arrangements.