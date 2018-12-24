Youths Commend FG, Ikpeazu on 30,000 job  opportunities for Igbo’s

An Igbo pan organization known as Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth council worldwide has commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state for partnering with the Federal government to institute a project culpable of employing about 30,000 youths in southeast.

The group said that approval of the project Enyimba Economic city would encourage both Igbo traders and artisan.

Reacting to a speech credited to the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra NNAMDI KANU, the worldwide leader of OHANEZE youth,Okechukwu Isiguzoro said that no state in southeast will burn if their Governor’s are re- elected.

He maintained that the group would see that peaceful atmosphere enjoyed in the region is sustained.

Isiguzoro in a communique presented to journalist in Abakaliki after a meeting urged Southeast Governor’s not to deviate from their promises of re building the palace of HRH Eze Iseral Kanu, father of Nnamdi Kanu that was destroyed during the Army operation Python dance last year.

“Ohanaeze Youths respect and appreciate all views,opinions and comments of any individual or group in any issue,but Our friend Kanu did get it right as every Southeast Gov seeking for re election including ikpeazu means well for Ndigbo and will be re elected in 2019 by the people as we insists that Govs Ugwuanyi,Umahi and ikpeazu will win in their states.

” No part of igbo land will burn if The southeast Govs seeking re election wins,as we will ensure that we will continue to enjoy unlimited peace and uninterrupted economic activities in Abia or any part of southeast before,during and after 2019 election in Southeast ,as we have map out strategy to ensure there will be no election violence in any part of igbo land.

“We call on Southeast Govs to keep their part of the bargain by ensuring that the palace of HRM Israel Kanu ,at afaraukwu Umuahia is re build, especially the roads leading to the palace must be put in order, and we are aware the promises of Southeast Govs to ensure HRM Israel kanu returns back to his palace this festive seasons should be on top gear,it will help to calm nerves of our leader and brother Kanu.

“Non fulfilment of the Promises of Southeast Governors towards the return of Nnamdi Kanu’s father,and rebuilding the palace or roads should not be delayed, Ohanaeze Youths insists that Work should start immediately on Eze Kanu palace,and the roads leading to the house .

“Ohanaeze Youths will always advocate for non violent 2019 elections,and insists Ndigbo will vote in 2019 elections,any boycott will give room for vote buying and we will resist it with our sweat and blood.

“We commend the efforts of Abia Government in partnership with federal government on Enyimba Economic City Project which aims to attract over 30000 jobs for Ndigbo,the approval of Enyimba free trade zone to encourage young igbo traders and Artisans ,We urge our brother Nnamdi Kanu that Governor ikpeazu means well for Ndigbo and will win his re election like Gov Umahi and Ugwuanyi.

In a related issue, the group in conjunction with coalition of biafra agitators and coalition of igbo groups on 2019 disclosed that both President Muhammad Buhari of All Progressive Congress and the People’s Democratic presidential candidate will get few vote in the general election.

He said,”the joint session of ohanaeze Youths and Biafra agitators and other groups namely Southeast Women Professionals,World igbo Youth council and Igbo Youth movement, agreed that both front line Presidential Candidates of PDP Atiku Abubakar and APC President Buhari had taken the Youths,Women and biafra agitators for granted,and it spell doom for them in the forthcoming Presidential election as the Igbo Youths and Biafra agitators agreed that Atiku and Buhari will get less than 10% of igbo votes in the region because of total neglect and total deceit from the political elites who are giving false hope and wrong impression they are incharge ,but they will be disappointed of the outcome.

“Atiku Abubakar should clearly come out and reach agreement of one term with Igbo leaders who have the confidence of the coalition before 31st December or he should forget Igbo Votes,as there will be nobody to protect his votes in the southeast ,and President Buhari should as a matter of urgency reach out to Igbo leaders that he will handover to an igbo man in 2023” he stated.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.