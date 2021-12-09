Youths in politics: ADC youths council nominates Davido, DJ Switch, Musa, others for leadership award

The National Youth Council of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has confirmed the nomination of the multiple award winner artist David Adeleke (Davido), Super Eagle player Hammed Musa, among others for its National Youth Leadership Awards.

The opposition political party also named DJ Switch, Falz, Aisha Yusuf and Adeyinka H. Dabiraoluwa for the honour.

A statement released by the leadership of ADC youths council, Thursday in Abuja said the nomination of the award beneficiaries came as a result of their leadership impacts and outstanding efforts in nation building, patriotism and promotion of the youths participation in politics.

The award award event scheduled to take place at the National Youth Summit organised by the National Youth Council of ADC also has Electoral College and Anap Foundation as nominees.

The statement said: “The ADC National Youth Council has been driving youth participation in politics and governance through several engagements as part of their Youth Mobilization for Leadership Strategy.

“One of such efforts is the upcoming National Youth Summit, a gathering of Nigerian Youths to empower, equip and enlighten them about their involvement in politics. The event is taking place at Ajuji Hotels, B18, Abdulsalami Abubakar Road, Apo, Abuja and the theme is, ‘Leading the Future; Roles of the Youth in Shaping the Future of Democracy.’

“The Keynote Addresses are to be delivered by the President of Kaftan TV, Barr. Adewole Adebayo and Prof. Sadeeq Abba, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, while the Chairman of the occasion is Prof. Pat Utomi.

“Other speakers are: Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, Dr. Favour Ayodele, Alhaji Mani Ibrahim, Hajia Najatu Mohammed, Adejuwon Jude ‘Feranmi and Rukaiya Muhammad.”

