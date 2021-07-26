Youths need attitudinal adjustment for leadership roles — Prof Kuta-Yahaya



Mohammed Kuta-Yahaya, Professor of Agricultural Extension and Development Communication at the University of Ibadan, has said that young people need attitudinal adjustment to fit into leadership positions in the country.

Professor Kuta-Yahaya spoke on the theme, “Nurturing And Mentoring Youths for Leadership And Governance” as a guest speaker at the Niger South APC Youth Summit in Bida on Sunday.

Kuta-Yahaya, who is also the Magatarda Nupe, explained that youths needed to cultivate the virtues of humility and empathy as necessary tools in attaining leadership.

The don, however, called on adults in leadership positions to nurture young people to achieve their goals by showing them what is good, right and teaching them hard work and perseverance.



The former secretary to the Niger state government said it was imperative for adults to nurture the youth by allowing them assume leadership positions.

According to him, leadership comes through various channels, especially education, training, experiences and cultural mentoring.

He dismissed the notion that “leadership is innate” and insisted that it “is acquired “.

“For them to be successful, they need to strive to have a conviction for what is greater than themselves.

“They need to identify with something to have others follow them,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to ensure good nurturing and mentorship of youths for good governance and unity.

The professor said that if youths are nurtured and mentored well, it would not only bring speedy development but also ensure peace in the country.

According to him, a society that abandons her children or youths has abandoned her future; a home that neglects her children is a home in extinction.

“So, how do we interact with young people in our lives? Whether as parents, grandparents, teachers, professionals, political leaders, neighbours, friends, etc.

“The theme of this summit to me is apt, because it provides us another ample opportunity to appreciate the important roles of youths in engendering quality leadership and governance. “You will all agree that there is need for purposeful and genuine leadership at all levels of governance which is sine qua non and indeed strong justification to begin to properly nurture and mentor our young ones.

“I believe this will be helpful in turning around our fortunes as a country. “The time has come for a paradigm shift; the time has come to take the youth out of the streets; the time has come to confirm that Nigerian youths are leaders of today.

“Over time, it is said that raising children is the most important thing to do, not the birth.

“Today’s children and teenagers are the next generation who will lead the world far beyond our own lifetimes.

Kuta-Yahaya said youths of today needed a serious attitudinal adjustment if they were to be taken seriously for leadership. He commended the APC for organising the summit towards nurturing and mentoring youths for good governance in the country.

Earlier, Mr Suleiman Abdullahi, the Niger State Secretary, APC, said the summit was aimed at repositioning the party and the youth for the overall development of the country.

Abdullahi said that youths remained the central nerve of any society, group or organisation.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Abubakar Bello for their developmental strides in agricultural revolution and food security, employment and empowerment of youths as well as educational development.

