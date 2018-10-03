Youths protest 3 years of darkness in Niger

Youths from the Kontagora emirate council yesterday staged a peaceful demonstration and blocked the Minna – Tegina road in protest over lack of electricity supply for over three years.

The angry youths took to the road at about 9:30am in Zungeru axis during which over 1000 vehicles were stopped.

The gridlock, it was learnt, caused hardship to motorists, while some travelers turned back from their journey.

The protesters were reported to have insisted that they will not disperse until they were addressed by the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

They alleged there was a failed promise to restore light in 60 days.

In an interview with our correspondent, a leader of the aggrieved youths, Aliyu Mamuda Wushishi expressed regret that Governor Bello made the promise two years ago but had forgotten about it.

He said: “The governor made the promise during the tour of Wushishi local government, but we have remained in darkness for over three years and it appeared that no one is ready to listen to our plight”.

He said it had become imperative to remind the governor of his promise, especially as he was seeking second term in office and will need the vote from the area.

According to him, the governor promised to provide 33KVA transformer to serve the electricity needs of the communities around Zungeru, adding that nothing has been done till date.

He called on the governor to fulfill his promise and restore light to the affected communities to revive economic activities.

