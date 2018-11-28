Youths will determine outcome of 2019 elections – NYCN President

The President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo has debunked media reports that portray the youth as divided on 2019 general elections.

Sukubo in an exclusive interview with Blueprint noted that the success of a nation depends on the youth and that Nigeria is not an exemption.

He said: “First let me remind you that the National Youth Council of Nigeria is not a political party that go round to declare support for any political party or candidate. Ours is to enlighten and guide our youths to ensure that they support a candidate of their choice that will help improve their total well being.

“Media reports that portrayed the youth as divided on their choice of 2019 is not correct. The youth are not divided. All the youth organizations that are affiliated to NYCN are discussing, analyzing and observing the political situation. At the right time, we shall subtly direct the over 100 million youths on what to do’’, he said.

On the alleged crisis bedevilling the youth council, Sukubo said :”

Well, for years, council has been divided and as we approach 2019, some politicians have also tried to divide us. But the recent pronouncement by a high court of judge in Nasarawa state which set aside the purported illegal elective congress and its outcome held in Gombe on 19th to 23rd of July, 2018 has further strengthened the unity

of the youth, which will enable them to take a critical stand that affects the youth and Nigeria at large.

On the roles the youth will play in the 2019 general elections, Sukubo said: “From the recent estimated census, that put the country population to approximately 200 million people, we the youths are no doubt the most populous age group in Nigeria. We now have over 100 million youths. So, our votes and all our activities will largely determine the outcome of the election.

‘’The youth are the most vibrant group that will campaign. They are the group that will use their various professions to promote candidates, they will design most of the media content for politicians and above all the youth are the group that vote most in Nigeria elections. So, 2019 revolve around the youths.

‘’All our zonal leaders, state chairmen and other critical stakeholders in youth affairs have been directed to enlightened the youth not to allow themselves to be used as thugs by desperate politicians to distort the relative peace we are enjoying. We are for free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.’’