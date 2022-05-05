You’ve 1 month to conclude primaries, INEC reminds APC, PDP, other political parties 



Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reiterated the importance of adhering to its timelines for the conduct of primary elections by political parties for the nomination of candidates for all elective positions.

To this end, the commission has reminded the the parties that the timelines for the conduct their primaries for the nomination of candidates started from 4th April to end 3rd June 2022.

A statement on Thursday by the national commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education, Barrister Festus Okoye, reminded the political parties that that they have one month from today to conclude their primaries.

According to the statement, the deadline remains Friday 3rd June 2022.

It, therefore, urged the parties to ensure rancour-free and transparent exercise, adding that the commission reiterates that the deadline is firm and fixed.

Meanwhile, the statement noted that “In compliance with section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, all 18 political parties have served the required notices indicating the dates for their conventions, congresses, and primaries for the purpose of nominating candidates for various elective offices as specified in the Constitution and the Electoral Act.”

It also acknowledged that some of the parties have already commenced the process for which the commission has deployed staff to monitor the exercise as required by law.

The statement read, “It will be recalled that on 26th February 2022, the Commission released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election. It provides for parties to conduct their primaries for the nomination of candidates from 4th April to 3rd June 2022.

“In compliance with section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, all 18 political parties have served the required notices indicating the dates for their conventions, congresses, and primaries for the purpose of nominating candidates for various elective offices as specified in the Constitution and the Electoral Act. Some of the parties have already commenced the process for which the Commission has deployed staff to monitor the exercise as required by law.

“Given the importance of the exercise to the emergence of candidates for the various elective positions for the 2023 general election, it is imperative to remind political parties that they have one month from today to conclude their primaries.

“The deadline remains Friday 3rd June 2022. While urging the parties to ensure rancour-free and transparent exercise, the Commission reiterates that the deadline is firm and fixed.

“Nominations for presidential and National Assembly elections shall be submitted through the INEC web portal from 10th to 17th June 2022 while Governorship and State Houses of Assembly nominations shall be submitted between 1st and 15th July 2022.

“Political parties are further reminded that they must submit to the Commission the list of candidates who must have emerged from valid primaries.

“The commission will continue to work with political parties to ensure fidelity to the Constitution, the Electoral Act, and the timelines for all the activities contained in the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election.”

