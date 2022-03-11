You’ve all it takes to rule Nigeria now, Clark tells Peter Obi

Ninety four year-old nationalist and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin E. Clark, has said the former governor of Anambra state and the 2019 Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, possesses the quality needed to lead this country now.

Clark who received Obi in his Asokoro Abuja home where he had gone on a private consultation, also used the opportunity to reiterate his well known position that the next President of Nigeria should come from the South East region.

The elder statesman who will be 95 years in May 2022, said giving Presidency to the South East will help to stabilise the polity, ensure equity and inclusiveness in the country.

The nonagenarian told Obi that he has all the virtues needed to lead the country.

Chief Clark said if equity and justice were not put into serious consideration in the search of President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor, Nigeria’s challenges will not be easily tackled.

“My choice is not even for Igbo speaking person but for Igbo of the South East and I strongly believe doing that will help to stabilise our polity and engender peace and oneness,” he said.

The former governor who was on a consultancy visit prayed for Chief Clark ahead of his 95th birthday anniversary.

He prayed God to continue to keep Chief Clark in good health for his invaluable contributions to the nation building.

He said Chief Clark is an exceptional nationalist who remained mentally alert and steadfast in his cry for justice and equity in our country.

Obi noted that the country was in a crisis because it’s productive youths were idle and ineffective leading to the myriads of challenges including but not limited to insecurity.

According to Obi, the country is in a serious crisis of development because it is not producing and has leaders who cannot create wealth.

A statement from Obi’s media office said the former Vice Presidential candidate of PDP is on a nationwide private consultation with critical stakeholders ahead of 2023.