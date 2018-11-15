You’ve no locus stand to talk about morality, says Saraki

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to resign from politics, adding that there is no moral justification for him to continue to remain in politics. Patrick Andrew brings Saraki’s response.

Saraki was reacting to the allegations of collecting kickbacks in dollars levelled against Oshiomhole, described a statement credited Oshiomhole, asking him to resign his position as the Senate President on moral ground as a “joke.”

He said, “That must be a joke coming from Oshiomole talking about moral ground. I think Oshiomole has no locus standi to talk about morality today. Oshiomole is somebody, who we have been told had been collecting not even Naira but dollars from candidates and he is being accused by his party’s aspirants and Governors. I don’t think he has any moral ground, even to continue to be in politics not to talk about being a Chairman of a party.

“I remember in those days even Oyegun, they never accused him of something like this. I have left that party. I’m sure the President, based on integrity, knows the right thing to do. So, on moral ground, he cannot speak on moral ground.

Recall that Saraki had earlier blasted Oshiomhole for daring to ask him and other ‘well-meaning members of the National Assembly that defected from the APC to the main opposition PDP to honourably resign their positions or be impeached when the NASS resumes from its recess.

“By his conduct and utterances, Oshiomhole, who accused Saraki of not acting in national interest needs to do more to convince Nigerians that his desperate desire to become party chairman is not simply to feed his oversized ego.

“The position of Oshiomhole and his cohorts in the APC that the Senate President must resign is a mere wishful thinking. They will continue to dream about their planned removal of the Senate President. They will need 73 Senators to lawfully remove Dr. Saraki and they will never get that in the present eight Senate.

The argument of APC that the Senate President must come from a majority party; that the Senate Presidency is their crown and National Assembly is their palace is only supported by ignorance and dangerous delusion”, Saraki said in a statement by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyanu.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin yesterday on the sidelines of the sixth remembrance prayer for his late father, Dr Olusola Saraki, the Senate President said that Oshiomole has no locus stand to talk about morality in today’s Nigeria’s politics.

ran Africa.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.