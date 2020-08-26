YSFON: Don chides NFF over Covid -19 palliatives distribution

Football psychologist, Kehinde Adeyemi, has criticised the Nigeria Football Federation for marginalizing the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria YSFON over the distribution of Covid- 19 palliatives received from FIFA recently.Adeyemi who is Director of Sports at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye made this call while speaking with the sporting press that it was not fair that YSFON, an affiliate of NFF for many decades was not listed among the beneficiaries from the FIFA palliatives, adding that “YSFON is known for discovering and nurturing talents from the grassroots thereby deserved to be part of such fund.”



Adeyemi who works with Gateway FC of Ogun State added that, it is of note that YSFON produced the first indigenous youth soccer team to go International in 1980 and became the first African Youth Soccer side to win Al Scandinavian youth soccer competitions commonly called Gothia Cup in Sweden.

“YSFON teams have represented and won honours for Nigeria in many International Championships amongst which are; Brazilian Cup of State in 1982 and 1986, Dallas Cup (USA) in 1982, Commonwealth Youth Soccer Championship (Southampton, Britain) in 1983, Aberdeen Youth Soccer Championship ( Scotland) in 1983, Four- time winners of the Dana Cup ( Denmark) in 1983- 1986 and many other International competitions which were all sponsored by the Federal Government of Nigeria”, he noted.



The football Psychologist also remarked that YSFON had over the years produced notable soccer stars like Tarila Okorowanta, Paul Ikoku, Dehinde Akinlotan, late Raymond King, Andrew Uwe, Segun’ Okukanni, Waidi Akanni, Samson Siasia, Henry Nwosu, Dahiru Sa’adi, Ali Jeje and Philip Osondu to mention but a few.

The soccer tactician and however advised the national football governing body NFF to reconsider its stance and do the needful.